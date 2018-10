He is currently the highest earning solo artist in the world!

According to a report by The Sun, Sheeran’s limited company made a total profit of more than 36 million U.S. dollars in 2017. That works out to nearly 100 thousand dollars a day.

But this might make you feel better, with that kind of income, Ed had to pay nearly $7 million in taxes which is more than companies like Starbucks and Amazon pay.