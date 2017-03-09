Ed Sheeran Naps while he gets Inked! You’ll be able to see Ed and his Tats in Toronto soon!

Tattoo artist Kevin Paul has worked on Ed Sheeran’s many tattoos over the years, and apparently, the singer is so relaxed when he gets inked that he can’t help taking a quick snooze. The last tattooed he had inked on his ribs and Paul his artist said he fell asleep for 20 minutes…

ALSO…Ed Sheeran is coming to Toronto! He announced a bunch of North American tour dates yesterday (March 8th), and he’ll be in Toronto July 7th at the ACC. Tickets go on sale on March 17th, with a pre-sale beginning on March 13th.

Jennifer Lopez has struck up a romance with a new man.

Jenn has been dating former New York Yankees star player Alex Rodriguez for a few weeks, People reports. While the singer has reportedly met A-Rod’s family, the publication reports that they are taking things slow and not putting any labels on their relationship.

Jen and Ben give marriage another chance!

It has been almost two years since they split but it seems time does heal all wounds. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are reportedly in ‘marriage-repair mode’ 20 months after calling it quits on their 10 year union. Just a month ago, Jen was about to file against the 44-year-old actor but their relationships has made an abrupt turn. A source close to Jen told People: ‘Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.’

Madonna, Adele, Alicia Keys, Hayley Williams and Kylie Minogue are just some of the stars that have publicly expressed their support (March 8) A Day Without a Woman strike.

The protest was organized to emphasize the economic power of women on society yesterday… The strike was also aimed at highlighting the ongoing pay disparity between men and women and gender discrimination.