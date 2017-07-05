Listen Live

Ed Sheeran Off Twitter

There's a divide between Sheeran and users of the popular social network.

By Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities, Music

Ed Sheeran has left [Twitter] building.

In an interview with London’s The Sun, Ed Sheeran indicated that he can no longer deal with the treatment he receives on Twitter: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.”

Sheeran has not tweeted since June 28th (his Twitter is only reposting photos from Instagram).

Ed Sheeran is currently on tour and has two shows at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Friday and Saturday.

Reppin’ on July 4th

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

CC image courtesy of Cristina Sanvito via Flickr

