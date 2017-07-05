Ed Sheeran Off Twitter

Ed Sheeran has left [Twitter] building.

In an interview with London’s The Sun, Ed Sheeran indicated that he can no longer deal with the treatment he receives on Twitter: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.”

Sheeran has not tweeted since June 28th (his Twitter is only reposting photos from Instagram).

That’s not the end of the stadium tour, watch this space x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 28, 2017

Ed Sheeran is currently on tour and has two shows at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Friday and Saturday.

Reppin’ on July 4th A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

CC image courtesy of Cristina Sanvito via Flickr