Ed Sheeran Off Twitter
There's a divide between Sheeran and users of the popular social network.
Ed Sheeran has left [Twitter] building.
In an interview with London’s The Sun, Ed Sheeran indicated that he can no longer deal with the treatment he receives on Twitter: “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.”
Sheeran has not tweeted since June 28th (his Twitter is only reposting photos from Instagram).
That’s not the end of the stadium tour, watch this space x
— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 28, 2017
Ed Sheeran is currently on tour and has two shows at Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Friday and Saturday.
CC image courtesy of Cristina Sanvito via Flickr