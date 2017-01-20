Ed Sheeran Says He’s Ready for Fatherhood!

In a recent interview with long-time friend and BBC Radio host, Zane Lowe, Ed Sheeran goes into detail about his year off.

This interview just confirms that Ed Sheeran is the cutest man alive and totally in love with his girlfriend, there’s an area tour coming and that we should all get ready for the “Summer of Ed”, which we think is amazing.

He gave up his smart phone for the year

Deciding to take a break not only from social media, but from his smart phone as well, Sheeran confirmed that after an initial difficult first two weeks, he managed to use only a flip phone for 2016.

He’s ready for fatherhood

“I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go—tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around.”

HOW CUTE IS THAT!!!!

He’s in love and spent six months traveling with his girlfriend

“This has been the first time I’ve actually had the time to fall in love properly,” said Sheeran. “So the catalyst of taking a year off was also the fact that my partner quit her job in New York—which she’s now got back in London, which is really cool—but we were just basically like, let’s quit our jobs and have a year of forming a tight bond. So we went traveling and spent every day for a year together.”

An arena tour is coming

Ed confirmed that he’ll be going on an arena tour in 2017, while 2018 will features only outdoor gigs.

Get ready for the ‘Summer of Ed’

Sheeran closed the interview by saying there are a few things he’s doing this summer that he’s yet to announce, but they will be the biggest moments of his career. “I feel like this is where my career really begins. All the rest has been a set up.”

Well we’re happy for Ed and think its amazing that he took some much needed time off and of course came back with some outstanding new tracks. And you can be certain that we’re SOO looking forward to the “Summer of Ed”.