Ed Sheeran Shares Full Track List To His Upcoming Album

Ed Sheeran released two songs off of his upcoming album last week, and now everyone’s favourite ginger has gifted us with the full track listing to his forthcoming release Divide (or ÷ if you want to get mathematical about it, which apparently Ed Sheeran does)

Judging by the names of these songs, I think we can expect a pretty emotional, soul searching album from Mr. Sheeran.

÷ still has no confirmed release date

(Courtesy Ed Sheeran/Instagram)