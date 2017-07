Ed Sheehan will be a musical guest on the Simpsons during its 29th season this Fall….

The episode is called ‘Haw-Haw Land,’ a parody of La La Land, where Ed will be playing a character named Brendan … and it just so happens, he’s Lisa’s type!

It’s been reported that Ed has been a longtime Simpsons fan and he even has a tattoo of Blinky, the show’s three-eyed fish.