Elderly Bradford Woman Spends Nearly Three Days Trapped In Tub

An elderly Bradford woman spent nearly three days trapped in her own bathtub before help came in the form of South Simcoe Police. A recent illness robbed the 69-year-old woman of the strength needed to pull herself out of the tub, and there she stayed for around 70 hours without food and just the water from the bath faucet. A concerned friend called police, who kicked in the door when they heard the woman’s call for help. Paramedics gave her the all-clear. The woman’s calling it a wake-up call, that she’s getting a walk-in tub installed.