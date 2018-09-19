Listen Live

Elderly Couple Dies In Hospital After Classic Car Strikes Adjala Tosorontio Hydro Pole

Pair Riding in 1930 Ford When It Crashed Saturday Morning

A weekend joyride took a tragic turn west of Alliston.

The OPP say two people have died, after a single vehicle crash on Highway 89 near County road 13 in Adjala Tosorontio. The pair were in a vintage 1930 Ford, said to have somehow left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

The 84-year-old male driver and 81-year-old wife were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP say today both have succumbed to their injuries.

Any witnesses should contact the Nottawasaga OPP detachment.

