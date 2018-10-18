Elderly Ladies Get Quite The Treat For Dinner!

A few Elderly ladies in a retirement home were missing something in their lives… So the care home staff decided to fulfill their wishes and gave them quite a treat! The ladies asked for a three course dinner with a little dessert on the side. The dessert, naked butlers!

23 ladies attended the evening with 11 buff dudes wearing only red bowties and little aprons to cover their jewels…

The Milton Lodge retirement home in Colchester run a Sparkle initiative, where staff raise money to grant wishes for their residents! Joan Corp who is 89 decided that her wish would be naked men…So the staff looked on line and found a company called Hunks in Trunks…

The ladies enjoyed a roast dinner with two other courses and a side of flirting by the hunky men…

One lady, Doll Jenkins who’s 99 loved the buff butlers so much that she has requested them for her 100th birthday!

Metro UK