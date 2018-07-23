Elderly Man Sought After Innisfil Beach Park Indecent Act

Police need help identifying a man accused of committing an indecent act on a 5-year-old child. South Simcoe Police were called on Friday around 2:30pm to a public washroom at Innisfil Beach Park, where it was reported a 60 to 80-year-old man committed the indecent act, leaving before officers arrived. The child was not physically injured. The suspect is described as an elderly white man with a tan, balding and is said to have an unusual eye. Contact South Simcoe Police if you have any information.