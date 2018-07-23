Listen Live

Elderly Man Sought After Innisfil Beach Park Indecent Act

Five-Year-old Not Physically Hurt in Incident

By News

Police need help identifying a man accused of committing an indecent act on a 5-year-old child. South Simcoe Police were called on Friday around 2:30pm to a public washroom at Innisfil Beach Park, where it was reported a 60 to 80-year-old man committed the indecent act, leaving before officers arrived. The child was not physically injured. The suspect is described as an elderly white man with a tan, balding and is said to have an unusual eye. Contact South Simcoe Police if you have any information.

Related posts

Raging Forest fires Ravage Northern Ontario

Unwanted Party Guest Charged After Barrie Man Forced From Home

Suspect Identified in Danforth Shooting Rampage