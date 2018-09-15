Elderly Severn Township man missing

OPP is looking for help in finding an elderly man from Severn Township.

92 year old Liang Cheng Tong was last seen on Hurlwood Drive Friday afternoon.

Liang Cheng is described as:

Asian Decent

5′ 4″ (165 cm)

Thin build

Hard of hearing and speaks Mandarin only

Last seen wearing Black windbreaker, Black pants, black shoes and black ball cap

If anyone has seen Liangcheng, knows his whereabouts please contact the Orillia OPP