Elderly Severn Township man missing
92 year old Liang Cheng Tong was last seen on Hurlwood Drive Friday afternoon
OPP is looking for help in finding an elderly man from Severn Township.
92 year old Liang Cheng Tong was last seen on Hurlwood Drive Friday afternoon.
Liang Cheng is described as:
- Asian Decent
- 5′ 4″ (165 cm)
- Thin build
- Hard of hearing and speaks Mandarin only
- Last seen wearing Black windbreaker, Black pants, black shoes and black ball cap
If anyone has seen Liangcheng, knows his whereabouts please contact the Orillia OPP