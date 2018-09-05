Elderly Woman Dies In Hospital Following North Barrie Crash

An elderly woman has succumbed to injuries suffered in a late August collision.

The Barrie Police Service say today an 85-year-old woman died in hospital, following a crash at Shirley Ave. and Anne St. on August 24th.

Investigators say the woman’s Buick was struck by a pickup truck as it turned from Shirley to Anne, around 11:30 that morning. The woman was taken to RVH and airlifted to Toronto in critical condition.

A passenger from the Buick was taken to local hospital, while the pick up driver had his minor injuries treated the day of the crash.