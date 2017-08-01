Elderly Woman Sent To Hospital After Violent Mugging in Aurora

Have a look at the pictures posted on this page. They’re of a man York Regional Police very much want to meet. They say the guy went into an ATM vestibule at Yonge and Wellington in Aurora, pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground and robbed her of her just-withdrawn cash. She hit the ground hard enough to be taken to hospital. He is described as:

Male

White

5’7”

Dark hair

Wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured cargo shorts and black sunglasses

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.