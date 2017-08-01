Listen Live

Elderly Woman Sent To Hospital After Violent Mugging in Aurora

Suspect Caught on Camera

By News

Have a look at the pictures posted on this page. They’re of a man York Regional Police very much want to meet. They say the guy went into an ATM vestibule at Yonge and Wellington in Aurora, pushed an 81-year-old woman to the ground and robbed her of her just-withdrawn cash. She hit the ground hard enough to be taken to hospital. He is described as:

  • Male
  • White
  • 5’7”
  • Dark hair
  • Wearing a white T-shirt, dark-coloured cargo shorts and black sunglasses

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7141, or via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Related posts

DUI Charge Laid A Month After The Fact

Innisfil Teen Makes It Obvious

Beach Advisories – Simcoe County, Muskoka, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes

UPDATE: Help Bring Meghan Home

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision in Innisfil

Simcoe Pride Has Lots Of Flags To Raise Today

Suspect Photos Were Shared Enough to Make a Difference

Bad Guys Make Off With Meats and Dog Food In Separate Thefts

Midland Police Chief Refutes Cost Comparison in Open Letter