Elementary school put into Lockdown after dive-bombing seagulls target children! 

Schoolchildren were barred from the playground at least twice last week, when low-swooping herring gulls began targeting the heads of parents, teachers and children.

Parents with children at the elementary school in Porthmadog, Wales believe the birds’ aggressive behaviour could have been down to maternal and paternal instinct.

The gulls had been nesting on the school roof and it is believed they were swooping to pick up chicks who have fallen to the ground. But the situation became so serious that parents were frightened to drop their own children off at school.

‘The adults are worried about dropping off and collecting their children and the children are becoming terrified to go to school. Even the staff have been attacked.’

