Eleven Grand In Damage Done To Cars Parked In South End Barrie Driveway

Cops are on the hunt for someone accused of wrecking up a pair of cars in Barrie to the tune of eleven grand.

Barrie Police say the alleged bad guy was caught on residential security cameras around 4:00 of the morning of July 29, on Rundle Crescent, damaging two vehicles parked in the driveway.

Investigators say the suspect’s face is obscured the entire video, but are hoping someone recognizes the clothing worn. If you have any information on this crime, contact Barrie Police Constable J Frouws at 705-725-7025 ext. 2504 or jfrouws@barriepolice.ca . Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.