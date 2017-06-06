Elizabeth Berkley Teases Possible ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival: ‘We Love Each Other’! Not really… Berkley who played Jessie Spano was at a charity event last week and mentioned how fun it was to reunite with her former cast members on The Tonight Show in 2015. She went on to say, that the original cast are all busy with other projects but said if there was a way to do it right- They many consider it! Come on Bayside High! The original show ran from 1989 to 1992.

Speaking of The Max

“Saved by the Max” delivered Chicagoans a hearty, Saved by the Bell-inspired serving of ’90s nostalgia. After a successful one-year run in the Windy Cindy, the pop-up diner is opening in Los Angeles, a bit closer to the gang at Bayside High. The details—location and menu—are still up in the air, but visitors can reportedly expect much of the same that they saw in Chicago. Namely, they can expect to lap up entrees like AC Sliders, Preppy BLT, Macaroni & Screech and a Kelly Kapowski sandwich in a setting resembling popular Bayside hangout The Max.