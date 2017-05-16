Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage, And Announces Divorce

“Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King opened up about her personal life on Instagram.

She revealed that she secretly married her boyfriend Andrew Ferguson back in 2016, just three weeks after they met. Sadly, the couple is now going through a divorce.

King is having a difficult time dealing with the split, as she said in the caption “My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend.”

(Courtesy Elle King/Instagram)