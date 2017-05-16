Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage, And Announces Divorce
The Singer And Her Husband Andrew Ferguson Have Split
“Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King opened up about her personal life on Instagram.
She revealed that she secretly married her boyfriend Andrew Ferguson back in 2016, just three weeks after they met. Sadly, the couple is now going through a divorce.
We secretly got married 3 weeks after we met on 2/14/2016. It was and will forever be, one of the happiest days of my life. This photo was taken today, 5/15/2017. A month after what should have been our big wedding ceremony. My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend. As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You’ll always have my heart. You’ll always be my first husband. • • • Please be respectful of our emotions and our space during this time. Everybody thought I lost my mind and I did. So, be kind.
King is having a difficult time dealing with the split, as she said in the caption “My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend.”