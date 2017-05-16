Listen Live

Elle King Reveals Secret Marriage, And Announces Divorce

The Singer And Her Husband Andrew Ferguson Have Split

By Kool Celebrities

“Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King opened up about her personal life on Instagram.

She revealed that she secretly married her boyfriend Andrew Ferguson back in 2016, just three weeks after they met. Sadly, the couple is now going through a divorce.

King is having a difficult time dealing with the split, as she said in the caption “My heart is broken. My soul aches. I am lost. He is the greatest love of my life. He is my best friend.”

(Courtesy Elle King/Instagram)

