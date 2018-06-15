Listen Live

Ellen DeGeneres Is Hitting The Road Later This Summer

We'll get to see it on Netflix

By Dirt/Divas

On Twitter today, DeGeneres announced that her first stand-up tour in 15 years, An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres, will make stops in San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle throughout August in preparation for her Netflix special, which was ordered by the streaming network last year.

It’s a small tour that will only see her do a handful of shows throughout August in those 3 cities- but for the rest of us- we’ll have to wait for the Netflix special!

