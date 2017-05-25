Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years
...with a new Netflix comedy special
Ellen DeGeneres is a very successful talk show host. But before she danced her way into he hearts of day-time TV viewers, she was a stand up comedian. She’s making a stand-up comeback courtesy of Netflix, of course.
DeGeneres and Netflix had an exchange on Twitter:
Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix?
— Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017
Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017
Netflix hasn’t officially released any statements about the special, but considering this will be Ellen’s first stand-up special since 2003, we can only assume the price was right.