Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years

...with a new Netflix comedy special

By Kool Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres is a very successful talk show host. But before she danced her way into he hearts of day-time TV viewers, she was a stand up comedian. She’s making a stand-up comeback courtesy of Netflix, of course.

DeGeneres and Netflix had an exchange on Twitter:

Netflix hasn’t officially released any statements about the special, but considering this will be Ellen’s first stand-up special since 2003, we can only assume the price was right.

(cover photo via celebrityabc flickr)

