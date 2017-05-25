Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres is a very successful talk show host. But before she danced her way into he hearts of day-time TV viewers, she was a stand up comedian. She’s making a stand-up comeback courtesy of Netflix, of course.

DeGeneres and Netflix had an exchange on Twitter:

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

Netflix hasn’t officially released any statements about the special, but considering this will be Ellen’s first stand-up special since 2003, we can only assume the price was right.

(cover photo via celebrityabc flickr)