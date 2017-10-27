Ellen in hot water over a tweet to Katy Perry on her Birthday
‘Happy Birthday Katy Perry! It’s time to bring out the big Balloons!”
The tweet was meant to be funny but social media users say the tweet was sexist…
Ellen shared a picture from 2013 in which she was standing beside wife Portia de Rossi and Perry as Ellen stares at the Katy’s breasts.
To be fair “it’s time to bring out the big balls” is a lyric from Katy’s song “Birthday,” but people were calling the tweet a double standard with one fan going so far as to call the Ellen, Ellen Weinstein…
On Thursday, October 19th Ellen dedicated her opening monologue to discussing sexual misconduct.