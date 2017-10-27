Ellen in hot water over a tweet to Katy Perry on her Birthday

The tweet was meant to be funny but social media users say the tweet was sexist…

Ellen shared a picture from 2013 in which she was standing beside wife Portia de Rossi and Perry as Ellen stares at the Katy’s breasts.

The caption read: ‘Happy Birthday Katy Perry! It’s time to bring out the big Balloons!”

Happy birthday, @KatyPerry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons! pic.twitter.com/w84DMphK3V — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 25, 2017

To be fair “it’s time to bring out the big balls” is a lyric from Katy’s song “Birthday,” but people were calling the tweet a double standard with one fan going so far as to call the Ellen, Ellen Weinstein…

On Thursday, October 19th Ellen dedicated her opening monologue to discussing sexual misconduct.