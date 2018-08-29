Listen Live

Ellen Is Back For A Brand New Season!

I wonder who she will scare this year?

By Dirt/Divas

Ellen is back with a new season starting September 4th. Ellen took to Twitter to announced the Nikki Minaj will be her first guest and the Ellen is promising that something is going to happen????

The first week already looks packed with celebs: Fleetwood Mac, Mark Wahlberg, and Cher will all be there that week as well!

