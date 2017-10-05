Ellen’s Response After the Las Vegas Massacre

On Monday, Ellen responded to the mass shooting in Las Vegas. She did it by highlighting some of the amazing, generous, caring guests she has had on her how.

Ellen says,

“The World is full of amazing people. Good will always win. Love will always win. We will continue to shine a light on those people on our show. … what we want to do is give you an escape from whatever is going on in your life, from whatever is going on in the world.”

You know, when she highlights people doing good in the world, I don’t think it’s an escape. It’s a reminder that, despite the “big bad things”, the world is filled with good. And, the more of us who choose to do good, the better the world can be!