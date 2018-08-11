Elmvale family want Federal Government to help Honduras prisoner
Mother in law of Elmvale prisoner says its been 6 months since the Federal Government was asked to act
An Elmvale family is calling on the Canadian government to treat Honduras the same as Saudi Arabia.
“If Canada makes a statement regarding the release of a political prisoner in Saudi Arabia, it must do so for Edwin Espinal in Honduras, who is a very loved member of the Spring family of Elmvale.”
That statement from Janet Spring, mother-in-law of Edwin Espinal, through the Simcoe County Honduras Rights Monitor.
In a release, Spring stresses the country apply the same standards and expectations to human rights violations.
The call comes on the heels of Canada saying that Saudi Arabia should “immediately release” of civil society and women’s rights activists.
“It has been six months since we first urgently appealed to Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau to help our family member Edwin Espinal and other political prisoners incarcerated in atrocious conditions in Honduras.”
Spring says Edwin has lost 35 pounds and the sanitation standards in the maximum-security prison are deplorable due to the lack of clean and sufficient water.
The office staff of the Canadian Ambassador to Honduras visited Edwin in July and documented toilets, lack of fresh air, and insect infestation.
“Canadians have always expected our government to speak strongly, firmly, clearly and politely about the need to respect human rights at home and around the world. We will continue to do that, we will continue to stand up for Canadian values and indeed for universal values and human rights at any occasion.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Canada’s stand on human rights abuses.