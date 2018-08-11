Elmvale family want Federal Government to help Honduras prisoner

An Elmvale family is calling on the Canadian government to treat Honduras the same as Saudi Arabia.

That statement from Janet Spring, mother-in-law of Edwin Espinal, through the Simcoe County Honduras Rights Monitor.

In a release, Spring stresses the country apply the same standards and expectations to human rights violations.

The call comes on the heels of Canada saying that Saudi Arabia should “immediately release” of civil society and women’s rights activists.

Spring says Edwin has lost 35 pounds and the sanitation standards in the maximum-security prison are deplorable due to the lack of clean and sufficient water.

The office staff of the Canadian Ambassador to Honduras visited Edwin in July and documented toilets, lack of fresh air, and insect infestation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Canada’s stand on human rights abuses.