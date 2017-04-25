Elton John has been forced to scrap a series of Las Vegas shows!

Due to a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection that he contracted during his recent South American tour. The illness landed him in hospital upon his return from Santiago, Chile last week, where he spent two days in intensive care. As a result, Elton has cancelled his entire April and May run of The Million Dollar Piano shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City, together with a planned May 6 gig in Bakersfield, California. A spokesman says Elton John is now “comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice,” according to the representative, who insists he is expected to make a full recovery.

Some extra Easter -eggs from Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is in theatres May 5, and there’s word that fans will get a little extra even when he movie is over– don’t leave right after the movie! Director James Gunn has confirmed that there will be five extra scenes during & after the credits. The movie has been getting great reviews so far prior to the worldwide release. Oh – and another surprise? Miley Cyrus announced last week that she voices a robot in the upcoming movie.

Kenny G Blew his horn on a flight last weekend for charity!



The unusual in-flight entertainment was offered to passengers on a Saturday flight from Tampa, Florida to Los Angeles by Kenny G! The musician, whose records have sold more than 75million copies worldwide, proved to be a valuable fundraising tactic for cancer research. Flight attendants announced that if the cabin donated $1,000 to Delta’s ‘Relay for Life’ campaign, then Mr G would perform. Within five minutes, more than $2,000 was raised.