Emergency Crews Respond To Plane Crash On Georgian Bay

West Parry Sound OPP say they responded to the scene of a plane crash Friday afternoon. Officials confirm that provincial police, Britt and Area Fire Department and Parry Sound Medical Services all responded at 2:42 yesterday, after reports of a downed aircraft on Georgian Bay. They say a small float plane went down during take off near Marjory Island. Luckily crews were able to rescue the pilot who was transported to hospital with only minor injuries. The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.