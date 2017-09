Hailburton OPP say they responded to a plane crash yesterday. It happened at Stanhope Airport in the township of Dysart et al. Officers responded along with Haliburton Paramedics, where a single engine plane crashed while attempting a take off, they say it lost power and collided with a wooded area. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to hospital. The Transportation Safety Board is now investigating.

