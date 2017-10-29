Listen Live

Eminem’s “8 Mile” Movie Having 15 Year Anniversary Celebration

One of the greatest movies ever.

Coming up soon will be the 15th anniversary of Eminem’s “8 Mile.” I was 15 when the movie came out and I remember seeing it in theatres and it became my favourite movie…until I saw “Frozen.” (I know, my tastes are very eclectic and opposite of each other!)

In celebration, on Nov.8, exactly 15 years after its release, the move will be coming back to the big screen in Detroit. Tickets are $8 and all proceeds will be going to The Verses Project, a branch of the Community Music School in Detroit.


More info on the event is here.

