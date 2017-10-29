Eminem’s “8 Mile” Movie Having 15 Year Anniversary Celebration

Coming up soon will be the 15th anniversary of Eminem’s “8 Mile.” I was 15 when the movie came out and I remember seeing it in theatres and it became my favourite movie…until I saw “Frozen.” (I know, my tastes are very eclectic and opposite of each other!)

In celebration, on Nov.8, exactly 15 years after its release, the move will be coming back to the big screen in Detroit. Tickets are $8 and all proceeds will be going to The Verses Project, a branch of the Community Music School in Detroit.



YouTube / YouTube Movies

More info on the event is here.