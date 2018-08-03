Listen Live

Emma & Lachy Wiggle Call It Quits

What, noooooooo

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Celebrities

Is love really dead? This is a relationship I would’ve never known about if it wasn’t for my son and his previous love of The Wiggles.

I follow them on Twitter, I know all the worlds to 99% of the songs and was OVER THE MOON when I found out they were engaged and then got married.

Well, it’s true. The power couple of The Wiggles is calling it quits. They did a trial separation for 6 months, and now are going public with the news.

Excuse me while I go privately mourn.

