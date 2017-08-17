Listen Live

Emma Stone is now the highest paid actress in the world

J-Law drops off top spot after two years!

By Dirt/Divas

Emma Stone is the world’s highest paid actress…She beat out Jennifer Lawrence who’s held the title for the past two years.

Emma took home $26 million for her part in La La Land…

Stone spoke out about gender parity earlier this year, revealing that her male co-stars have taken salary cuts so she could receive equal pay.

Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million. While she continues to receive millions in royalties even a decade after “Friends” ended.

Lawrence dropped down two slots to No. 3 with $24 million, almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016.

The 10 highest-paid actresses of 2017:

Emma Stone ($26 million)
Jennifer Aniston ($25.5 million)
Jennifer Lawrence ($24 million)
Melissa McCarthy ($18 million)
Mila Kunis ($15.5 million)
Emma Watson ($14 million)
Charlize Theron ($14 million)
Cate Blanchett ($12 million)
Julia Roberts ($12 million)
Amy Adams ($11.5 million)

