Emma Stone is now the highest paid actress in the world
J-Law drops off top spot after two years!
Emma Stone is the world’s highest paid actress…She beat out Jennifer Lawrence who’s held the title for the past two years.
Emma took home $26 million for her part in La La Land…
Stone spoke out about gender parity earlier this year, revealing that her male co-stars have taken salary cuts so she could receive equal pay.
Jennifer Aniston was runner-up with $25.5 million. While she continues to receive millions in royalties even a decade after “Friends” ended.
Lawrence dropped down two slots to No. 3 with $24 million, almost half of her $46 million earnings in 2016.
The 10 highest-paid actresses of 2017:
Emma Stone ($26 million)
Jennifer Aniston ($25.5 million)
Jennifer Lawrence ($24 million)
Melissa McCarthy ($18 million)
Mila Kunis ($15.5 million)
Emma Watson ($14 million)
Charlize Theron ($14 million)
Cate Blanchett ($12 million)
Julia Roberts ($12 million)
Amy Adams ($11.5 million)