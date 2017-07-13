Emmy Nominations Announced: This Is Us & SNL At The Top

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert airs September 17th in LA on CBS.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Jonathan Banks, Better Caul Saul

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Alison Wright, The Americans

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Down, The Leftovers

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Katie McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)

John Turturro, The Night Of

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Reality Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert