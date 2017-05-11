Employee Strike Closes Down The Toronto Zoo

About 400 employees of the Toronto Zoo have gone on strike, demanding better job security and more affordable union proposals.

According to the Toronto Star, the employees include zookeepers, horticulturists, trades people, maintenance workers, administration staff, and public relations employees. The striking workers are being represented by CUPE Local 1600.

Job security is said to be a large factor, with the union explaining that there is allegedly speculation that the zoo’s management are thinning out security to allow more room for private contract hires.

The zoo’s spokesperson Jennifer Tracey has said, however, that “there is no change to the job security that they currently enjoy.”

The Zoo is currently closed to the public until further notice.

Feature photo courtesy of Wikipedia