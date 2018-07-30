Ending Human Trafficking Not Just a Law Enforcement Issue

Today is World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

“I think a lot of Ontarians would be shocked to learn that girls, women and vulnerable people are being abused and exploited by human traffickers right here in our backyard,” said Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod. “While this is an international problem, it is also a local one. Two-thirds of the cases reported across the country each year happen right here in Ontario, and most of the victims were born in Canada.”

Human traffickers control victims through tactics such as threats, violence, psychological abuse and drugs. “To help these women and girls get their lives back, we must raise awareness of this crime and promote early intervention,” said MacLeod.

The Barrie Police Service have a service in place to help victims of Human Trafficking, called Project Safe Horizon.

Traffickers promise to protect & take care of victims, buy them glamour gifts & etc. But then things change quickly, they become controlling & force their victims to trade sex for money, drugs, etc. #ProjectSafeHorizon is here to help victims in need. #EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/8gKv8Xl0a1 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 30, 2018



However, it is not an issue that the law enforcement community can cope with alone, with the RCMP saying only 455 Human Trafficking charges have been laid in the last twelve years.

Today is World Day against Trafficking in Persons. #DYK we work closely with domestic and international partners to #endhumantrafficking? Our data shows: From 2005–Nov 2017 approx. 455 #humantrafficking charges involving sexual exploitation or forced labour were laid in Canada. pic.twitter.com/8qWhnm7IHX — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) July 30, 2018



Meanwhile, the organization behind World Day Against Trafficking In Persons, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, says over 70% of Human Trafficking victims are women and girls.



UNODC Executive Director Yuri Fedotov says we all have a role to play, “All of us have a responsibility to prevent & stop human trafficking, and protect all children”