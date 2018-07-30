Listen Live

Ending Human Trafficking Not Just a Law Enforcement Issue

"All of us have a responsibility to prevent & stop human trafficking, and protect all children"

Today is World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

“I think a lot of Ontarians would be shocked to learn that girls, women and vulnerable people are being abused and exploited by human traffickers right here in our backyard,” said Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod. “While this is an international problem, it is also a local one. Two-thirds of the cases reported across the country each year happen right here in Ontario, and most of the victims were born in Canada.”

Human traffickers control victims through tactics such as threats, violence, psychological abuse and drugs.  “To help these women and girls get their lives back, we must raise awareness of this crime and promote early intervention,” said MacLeod.

The Barrie Police Service have a service in place to help victims of Human Trafficking, called Project Safe Horizon.


However, it is not an issue that the law enforcement community can cope with alone, with the RCMP saying only 455 Human Trafficking charges have been laid in the last twelve years.


Meanwhile, the  organization behind World Day Against Trafficking In Persons, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, says over 70% of Human Trafficking victims are women and girls.


UNODC Executive Director Yuri Fedotov says we all have a role to play, “All of us have a responsibility to prevent & stop human trafficking, and protect all children”

