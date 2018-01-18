Energy Survey Phone Calls Are Not a Scam

We’re often telling you of how scam artists try to take advantage of you, so much so we’re worried you might pass on something that actually isn’t a scam. The Ontario Energy Board is requiring all of the province’s local distribution companies to perform public awareness of electrical safety. This means some folks may be calling in the coming days, through to March, with a survey. It’s not a scam; no one is trying to sell you anything, its just to gauge your awareness on this stuff. Your answers might help prevent some shocking injuries in the future. For more information, see this handout from the Ontario Energy Board.