Ensuring Canada’s War Vets Are Treated Fairly

Barrie Innisfil MP John Brassard wants to make sure Canada’s armed forces members get a fair shake. He’s introduced a private member’s bill to ensure members are treated with dignity, fairness and respect when it comes to timely delivery of benefits. “Veterans have made it clear that things need to improve when it comes to the service and timely deliverance of benefits. Serving in the Canadian Armed Forces is a unique sacrifice, and consequently, the federal government has a unique responsibility to those who make such a sacrifice,” said Brassard. He goes on to say by enshrining the principles of treating veterans and their families with dignity, respect and fairness into law, the process of changing the culture at the Department of Veterans Affairs, can finally begin.