50 Cent just announced that he recorded a song with Ed Sheeran and Eminem! What?????

He took to instagram to say “I recorded a song last night with Eminem & ED Sheeran,” he wrote on social media. “I had fun doing it we got some heat.” Eminem and Ed have teamed up before but throwing 50 into the mix- could be epic!

50 has been working on his long-awaited sixth album, Street King Immortal, the follow-up to 2014’s Animal Ambition.