Equifax Breach Bigger Than First Thought

Number of customers affected has more than doubled

By News

Equifax now says 19-thousand Canadians were impacted by the data breach between May and July of this year – more than twice the number (8000) it had originally said were affected. Credit records containing names, addresses, credit and debit card numbers and social insurance numbers were accessed. Equifax is notifying affected customers by mail and is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to them. Click here for more on this story.

