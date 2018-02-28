Eric McCormack Wants Justin Trudeau To Play His Boyfriend on “Will & Grace”

There have been many big guest stars that have appeared on Will & Grace over the years but there is one person that Eric McCormack would love to have on the show… Our Prime Minister!

The cast was doing some press for the series revival and Eric said “Because I’m Canadian, and I think it would be a great plot to have Will have a secret Canadian boyfriend he can’t say,” McCormack said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Why, you don’t have a boyfriend? That’s why. You’re just lying.’ And it’s revealed that it’s Justin.”

But it looks like Canada’s PM won’t be able to make a guest appearance anytime soon. ET Canada reached out to the PMO but he has no comment on McCormack’s suggestion.