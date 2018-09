7-8:30pm

Your pets are part of your family; did you know you can use essential oils in their care?

Join Cyndi as she talks about essential oils. She will cover which oils to avoid as recommended by veterinarians and will share some of her first-hand experiences using oils.

This is a registered program, however, some drop-in spots may also be available.

Registration for this program will begin September 20.

