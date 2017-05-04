Even Darth Vader Gets in Trouble for Texting and Driving

Darth Vader may make the rules in a galaxy far far away, but when he’s in California, he better follow texting and driving rules.

The Mountain View Police Department released a video last week showing Vader learning the hard way that texting and driving is unacceptable, even for a Sith Lord.

It’s not the first time Vader has been featured in the Mountain View Police Department’s PSA videos. Last year, he starred in their campaign warning people not to drive under the influence.

(cover photo via Sam Howzit flickr)