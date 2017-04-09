Everyone Is Making Fun Of Kendall Jenner’s Pulled Pepsi Commercial

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial has been pulled but it makes for great material for all of the late night hosts!

Watch the ad here:

YouTube / Kendall and Kylie

Watch all of the parodies:

SNL:

“Hey! Sorry I can’t super talk right now, I’m on the set of this huge Pepsi commercial I’m doing…” #SNL pic.twitter.com/5Od8W3khYO — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2017

Stephen Colbert:

YouTube / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Fallon:

YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Madonna:

When you wake up and realize that Shit just really doesn’t make sense! 😔#chosen 📸Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! 👼🏾 #ironic A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

