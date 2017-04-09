Listen Live

Everyone Is Making Fun Of Kendall Jenner’s Pulled Pepsi Commercial

The late night hosts are having a ball with this one!

By Humor, Kool Celebrities

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial has been pulled but it makes for great material for all of the late night hosts!

Watch the ad here:

YouTube / Kendall and Kylie

Watch all of the parodies:

SNL:

Stephen Colbert:

YouTube / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Fallon:

YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Madonna:

What do you think of the controversial ad?

Main Image via Entrepreneur

Related posts

WATCH: Emma Stone Responds To Teen’s Promposal

Dictionary.Com Has Added Over 300 New Words Including Hangry And 420

Dream Job? You Can get Paid $17,000 to Stay in Bed for Two Months

Guy Gets Paid Too Much and Goes on Epic Shopping Spree

Watch: Trailer For Heath Ledger Documentary Released On His Birthday

Man Sues for Being Served Fake Butter at a Coffee Shop

Uranus Smells Exactly How You Think It Smells

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Surprise Fans At John Mayer Concert

Watch: Stephen Curry Sings ‘Moana’ & ‘Frozen’ With James Corden