Bear Creek Secondary School Briefly Locked down this afternoon- All staff and students safe
False reports of shooting at Bear Creek Secondary School on social media.
Barrie police are letting everyone know that all staff and students are safe after Bear Creek secondary school was briefly on lock down this afternoon. Police received a call for a suspicious vehicle that had been observed in the parking lot of the school. Police did attend to investigate and found no validity to that complaint. The school was placed into lock down at their discretion as a pre-cautionary measure. Reports on social media about there being a shooting at the school where false.