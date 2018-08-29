Listen Live

Everyone Thought Tesla’s Flying Cars Were Years In The Making…

Barrie Man Charged After Electric Car Gains Altitude

By News

Electric cars don’t have a good rep for going fast, but one in Barrie gained enough speed to actually become airborne.

A Tesla was speeding along Little Ave in Barrie last night according to Barrie Police, when it hit the tracks near Huronia, launching it into the air, it came down about a hundred feet later and crashed in the parking lot of nearby Assikinack Public School.

The 45-year-old driver was charged with dangerous driving, not before he and his passenger were treated at hospital.

Related posts

Barrie Colts back in action for training camp

Serious Crash Shuts Down Highway 26 Through Springwater

Random Downtown Barrie Act Of Kindness

Express And Late Night Transit Options Rolling Out For Georgian Students

Plant Closure In Barrie

New YouTube Tool Shows how Digitally Addicted you Really are

Judge Sides with Tesla in lawsuit against Ontario government

Historical Sexual Assault Charges Laid As Police Believe There Are More Victims To Come Forward

Tenants Of Barrie Rooming House ‘Lucky’ After Overnight Fire