Everyone Thought Tesla’s Flying Cars Were Years In The Making…

Electric cars don’t have a good rep for going fast, but one in Barrie gained enough speed to actually become airborne.

A Tesla was speeding along Little Ave in Barrie last night according to Barrie Police, when it hit the tracks near Huronia, launching it into the air, it came down about a hundred feet later and crashed in the parking lot of nearby Assikinack Public School.

The 45-year-old driver was charged with dangerous driving, not before he and his passenger were treated at hospital.