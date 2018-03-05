Everything Important from the 2018 Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards took place Sunday night and as always, there were some very noteworthy moments.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who did a great job of addressing current events in his opening monologue…and offered winners an incentive to keep their speeches short and sweet.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph had a hilarious exchange before announcing the winner for Best Documentary Short Subject.

Frances McDormand asked all female nominees to sand with her in solidarity during her acceptance speech for Best Actress.

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Best Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour



Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

Best Original Song

“Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Best Animated Feature

Coco

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

Best Documentary Short

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405



Best Documentary Feature

Icarus



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Best Film Editing

Dunkirk

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049



Best Original Score

The Shape of Water



Best Live Action Short Film

The Silent Child



Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball



Best Sound Mixing

Dunkirk



Best Sound Editing

Dunkirk



Best Costume Design

Phantom Thread



Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049



Best Production Design

The Shape of Water

