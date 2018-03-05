Everything Important from the 2018 Oscars
The 90th Annual Academy Awards
The 90th Academy Awards took place Sunday night and as always, there were some very noteworthy moments.
The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who did a great job of addressing current events in his opening monologue…and offered winners an incentive to keep their speeches short and sweet.
Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph had a hilarious exchange before announcing the winner for Best Documentary Short Subject.
Frances McDormand asked all female nominees to sand with her in solidarity during her acceptance speech for Best Actress.
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
Best Original Song
“Remember Me” from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Best Animated Feature
Coco
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
Best Documentary Short
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Best Documentary Feature
Icarus
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Best Film Editing
Dunkirk
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Best Original Score
The Shape of Water
Best Live Action Short Film
The Silent Child
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball
Best Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
Best Sound Editing
Dunkirk
Best Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Best Production Design
The Shape of Water