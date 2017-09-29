Listen Live

Everything Is Not What It Seems At Some Ontario Farmer’s Markets

"People Are Being Duped"

By Kool Headlines, Videos

Buyer, beware.

When you shop at a local Farmer’s Market, you assume you’re making the local, healthy, better choice. Turns out, that may not be the case. According to an undercover report from CBC’s Marketplace, some farmers market vendors aren’t entirely truthful about where their “local” fruits and veggies come from.

Marketplace went undercover at 11 Ontario markets, including one in Gravenhurst and one in Orillia, and found that in 5 of the markets vendors were passing off good that they had bought wholesale as produce they had grown themselves.

“In Orillia, located two hours north of Toronto, a pepper that a vendor claimed was local had a sticker from a 750-acre producer in Sinaloa, Mexico.Farther north in Gravenhurst, a vendor claimed to have personally picked strawberries on his farm the day before market, but Marketplace discovered he doesn’t even have a farm.”

Kent Farms, one of the largest vendors at the Peterborough Farmers Market, claimed to be selling produce they had grown, but when the team followed one of their trucks to the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto. The Kent Farms truck was loaded with more than 50 boxes of produce including peppers, zucchinis, strawberries and radishes. The next day at the market, staff at their stall peeled stickers off peppers and  transferred vegetables from wholesale boxes to farm bushels.

Courtesy of Marketplace

Related posts

Listen: New Song From Beyonce To Benefit Hurricane Relief Charities

WATCH: James Corden Train for ‘Magic Mike LIVE’ With Channing Tatum

New Music Showdown- September 28th, 2017

Netflix To Put $500 Million In To Canadian Content

New Music Showdown- September 27th, 2017

Watch: New “Blue Planet 2” Trailer

New Music Showdown- September 26th, 2017

Ontario To Invest $1M In Bike Parking At Tourist Attractions

WATCH: NEW Trailer For ‘Pitch Perfect 3’