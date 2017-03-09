Listen Live

EVERYTHING You Need to Know About March Break!

Don't just stay in and watch Moana...

By Darryl on the Drive

Simcoe County & Area Indoor/Outdoor

  • Park Place, Barrie – Pee Wee Fire & Ice skating rink, KoolFM Street Team on location plus meet Barrie Colts mascot Charlie Horse Monday March 13th & more
  • Simcoe County Museum – Check out the expanded “Only in Canada?” Exhibit March 11-19
  • Tiffin Conservation Centre  – Monday March 13th, Tour the Maple Sugar Bush, visit the Sugar Shack, try snowshoeing 
  • Wye MarshCross country skiing, snowshoeing, wildlife viewing, guided nature walks & more
  • Scenic Caves Nature AdventuresWalk the 420ft suspension bridge, guided snowshoe hikes & more
  • Georgian Mall – March Break events: PJ Masks, Magic Shows & more
  • Orillia Square Mall – March Break fun all week

Ski & Snowboard 

  • 9th Annual Subaru Charity Ski & Board Day @ Heights of Horseshoe – Monday March 13th
  • Blue MountainFamily Channel Presents March Break: starting Monday March 13th with an 8pm fireworks display, wagon rides, family zumba, live music & more
  • Horseshoe ResortMoonlight snowshoe, magic shows, family winter games & more
  • Mount St. Louis MoonstoneFreestyle Ontario’s Sapling Session March 11 & 12
  • Hardwood Ski & BikeMarch Break Madness – Kids will get to explore the trails with trained instructors, have a cookie and hot chocolate snack and enjoy tobogganing
  • Snow Valley Tube Park Enjoy this season’s last “Toonie Tuesday,” March 14th from 4-9p single tube rides for just $2.00

Toronto Attractions

