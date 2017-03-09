EVERYTHING You Need to Know About March Break!
Don't just stay in and watch Moana...
Simcoe County & Area Indoor/Outdoor
- Park Place, Barrie – Pee Wee Fire & Ice skating rink, KoolFM Street Team on location plus meet Barrie Colts mascot Charlie Horse Monday March 13th & more
- Simcoe County Museum – Check out the expanded “Only in Canada?” Exhibit March 11-19
- Tiffin Conservation Centre – Monday March 13th, Tour the Maple Sugar Bush, visit the Sugar Shack, try snowshoeing
- Wye Marsh – Cross country skiing, snowshoeing, wildlife viewing, guided nature walks & more
- Scenic Caves Nature Adventures – Walk the 420ft suspension bridge, guided snowshoe hikes & more
- Georgian Mall – March Break events: PJ Masks, Magic Shows & more
- Orillia Square Mall – March Break fun all week
Ski & Snowboard
- 9th Annual Subaru Charity Ski & Board Day @ Heights of Horseshoe – Monday March 13th
- Blue Mountain – Family Channel Presents March Break: starting Monday March 13th with an 8pm fireworks display, wagon rides, family zumba, live music & more
- Horseshoe Resort – Moonlight snowshoe, magic shows, family winter games & more
- Mount St. Louis Moonstone – Freestyle Ontario’s Sapling Session March 11 & 12
- Hardwood Ski & Bike – March Break Madness – Kids will get to explore the trails with trained instructors, have a cookie and hot chocolate snack and enjoy tobogganing
- Snow Valley Tube Park – Enjoy this season’s last “Toonie Tuesday,” March 14th from 4-9p single tube rides for just $2.00
Toronto Attractions
- Royal Ontario Museum – Featuring the Blue Whale Exhibit this week
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada – See the sharks after dark & more
- Toronto Sportmen’s Show – March 15-19 @ The International Centre
- Toronto Zoo – March Break character meet and greets
- Wizard World Fun Park – Indoor March Break Extravaganza @ Exhibition Place