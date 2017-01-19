Ex Business manager of Alanis Morissette admitted to embezzling more that $7 million from the singer and other celebrities.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz was charged with wire fraud and filling a false tax return… Schwartz admitted that of the $7 million he stole, $5 million of it was from Alanis… His plea deal calls for a sentence between four and six years in federal prison, though a judge could sentence him up to 23 years on the charges. Todd Schwartz has offered financial guidance to some of the biggest stars while working at GSO Business Management firm… The list includes, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty… Its also said that he’s represented Beyonce and Mariah Carey…

A Toronto-based animal law organization has filed animal cruelty complaints over the treatment of a German shepherd on the set of the film “A Dog’s Purpose.”

Animal Justice says footage apparently shot near Winnipeg in November 2015 shows the filmmakers forcing the dog into turbulent water. The footage, which first surfaced on the website TMZ, shows the distressed dog fighting to stay out of the water by repeatedly clawing at the edge of the pool. There is footage available online that seems to show the dog being submerged in water…. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has called for a boycott of the movie, which stars Dennis Quaid and is directed by Lasse HallstrÃ¶m, and is set to be released later this month.

The 90’s are making a Comeback!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a White Men Can’t Jump remake is on the way… The original movie starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson who play a couple of basketball hustlers trying to make a few bucks…White Men Can’t Jump remake has tapped Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to write the script and produce.

The cast of Will & Grace announced their reunion this week, surprising the world with 10 brand new episodes of the hit 1990s comedy. The iconic show will premiere this fall on NBC. The Office is also set to make a return…. And speaking of the 90’s making a comeback- Flared jeans are set to make a return also….