Exercise caution on Georgian Bay ice formations
Ice formations are interesting to look at & great to photograph, but do it from a safe distance.
OPP urging you to stay off the ice formations, specifically those in Georgian Bay along Bayfield Street in Meaford. The warning has been issued after Grey County Officers received calls from concerned residents reporting that people were walking on the ice out in the bay. The OPP go onto say that the ice formations in Georgian Bay are interesting to look at and great to photograph, however, do it from a safe distance.