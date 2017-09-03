Expanded GO Train Service From Barrie To Toronto Begins Tuesday
More trains, longer trains
Barrie GO train commuters will have two additional departure times to choose from as of Tuesday morning – at 6:05am and 6:35am from Allandale Waterfront Station. These trains will make all stops between Barrie and Union Station in Toronto offering 15-minute service between 5:50am and 7:20am. In addition, there is a new weekday morning departure from Bradford Station at 8:19am and a new return trip from Toronto Union at 7:05pm. Adjustments will also be made in the number of coaches on some trains – from six to twelve. Click here for the new schedule.
From Metrolinx:
More weekday morning trips from Barrie
- The 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. southbound trips from Maple GO will now begin at Allandale Waterfront at 6:05 and 6:35 a.m., making all stops, with times from Maple to Union remaining the same
- The number of coaches will be doubled from six to 12 for these trips to help ensure there is sufficient seating to accommodate the expected increase in riders
New weekday morning and evening trips between Union and Bradford
- New 8:19 a.m. southbound trip from Bradford, making all stops, will arrive at Union at 9:33 a.m.
- New 7:05 p.m. northbound trip from Union, making all stops, will arrive at Bradford at 8:14 p.m.
Trip time and train size changes
- The weekday 6:45 p.m. trip from Union Station will now depart at 6:35 p.m., making all stops and arriving at Allandale Waterfront at 8:13 p.m. To provide a more comfortable ride with more seating, the number of coaches will be increased from six to 10
- To ease crowding, the weekday 3:40 p.m. trip from Union Station will now have 12 coaches instead of six and the weekday 6:05 p.m. trip from Union Station will now have 12 coaches instead of 10
- On the Barrie weekend service, starting September 2, some schedules will be adjusted for improved reliability and better reflect actual travel times. Connecting buses will continue to hold for customers