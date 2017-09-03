Expanded GO Train Service From Barrie To Toronto Begins Tuesday

Barrie GO train commuters will have two additional departure times to choose from as of Tuesday morning – at 6:05am and 6:35am from Allandale Waterfront Station. These trains will make all stops between Barrie and Union Station in Toronto offering 15-minute service between 5:50am and 7:20am. In addition, there is a new weekday morning departure from Bradford Station at 8:19am and a new return trip from Toronto Union at 7:05pm. Adjustments will also be made in the number of coaches on some trains – from six to twelve. Click here for the new schedule.

From Metrolinx:

More weekday morning trips from Barrie

The 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. southbound trips from Maple GO will now begin at Allandale Waterfront at 6:05 and 6:35 a.m., making all stops, with times from Maple to Union remaining the same

The number of coaches will be doubled from six to 12 for these trips to help ensure there is sufficient seating to accommodate the expected increase in riders

New weekday morning and evening trips between Union and Bradford

New 8:19 a.m. southbound trip from Bradford, making all stops, will arrive at Union at 9:33 a.m.

New 7:05 p.m. northbound trip from Union, making all stops, will arrive at Bradford at 8:14 p.m.

Trip time and train size changes