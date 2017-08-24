Experts Share the perfect time of day to do things!

Last week, research revealed that 7.30am is the perfect time to make love, while wine is best enjoyed at 6.10pm. In fact, there’s a best time for everything from swimming to shopping and drinking coffee — but not always when you might expect.

Here, the experts describe the perfect day hour by hour.

6.45am

RISE AND SHINE

7am

PRE-BREAKFAST WORKOUT

Earlier this year researchers at the University of Bath found that exercising before breakfast burns more fat, because the body taps into fat reserves instead of our most recent meal.

7.45am

BRUSH YOUR TEETH

8 AM

GET SEXY OR SUNNY



Conjugal bliss this early? Yes.Male testosterone levels peak in the morning, so sex lasts longer — and women have more energy.

The rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers blood pressure and also puts you in a better mood. If you’re after a more leisurely activity, 20 minutes in the garden under bright morning light is a ‘potent’ trigger for your metabolism, according to neurologists at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

9am

SOCIAL MEDIA

A two-year study of 509 million tweets found messages sent in the morning were upbeat. As the day wore on, posts showed distress, anger or guilt.

10am

PROBLEMS AND COFFEE

According to experts, we reach our metal peek 3 hours after we wake up

11am

BE CREATIVE

12 noon

TIME FOR LUNCH

1pm

ASK A FAVOUR

People are more generous after lunch, research suggests, so if you’re seeking promotion or want to persuade a friend to babysit, now is a good time to ask.

2pm

HAVE A NAP



Ten minutes can improve performance for the rest of the day by restoring wakefulness, U.S. doctors found. The key is to nap for 30 minutes maximum.

3pm

A SPOT OF PAMPERING

Now is a great time for a manicure or a blow-dry.



4pm

WORK ON WILLPOWER

By this time of day, we’ve lost our will-power- try to resist snacks and other temptations

5pm

WORK OUT YOUR MUSCLES

Running in the morning is best and working out muscles in the afternoon

6pm

DINNER AND A DRINK

just one?

7pm

GO SHOPPING

8pm

LEARN SOMETHING NEW

9pm

SNACK AND QUIET TIME

10.10pm

GO TO BED

It takes most of us 20 minutes to drift off, so retiring at 10.10pm allows us to drop off by 10.30pm and get 90 minutes of non-rapid eye movement sleep — the most restorative — before midnight.