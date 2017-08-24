Experts Share the perfect time of day to do things!
We should be having sexy time first thing in the morning?
Last week, research revealed that 7.30am is the perfect time to make love, while wine is best enjoyed at 6.10pm. In fact, there’s a best time for everything from swimming to shopping and drinking coffee — but not always when you might expect.
Here, the experts describe the perfect day hour by hour.
6.45am
RISE AND SHINE
7am
PRE-BREAKFAST WORKOUT
Earlier this year researchers at the University of Bath found that exercising before breakfast burns more fat, because the body taps into fat reserves instead of our most recent meal.
7.45am
BRUSH YOUR TEETH
8 AM
GET SEXY OR SUNNY
Conjugal bliss this early? Yes.Male testosterone levels peak in the morning, so sex lasts longer — and women have more energy.
The rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers blood pressure and also puts you in a better mood. If you’re after a more leisurely activity, 20 minutes in the garden under bright morning light is a ‘potent’ trigger for your metabolism, according to neurologists at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
9am
SOCIAL MEDIA
A two-year study of 509 million tweets found messages sent in the morning were upbeat. As the day wore on, posts showed distress, anger or guilt.
10am
PROBLEMS AND COFFEE
According to experts, we reach our metal peek 3 hours after we wake up
11am
BE CREATIVE
12 noon
TIME FOR LUNCH
1pm
ASK A FAVOUR
People are more generous after lunch, research suggests, so if you’re seeking promotion or want to persuade a friend to babysit, now is a good time to ask.
2pm
HAVE A NAP
Ten minutes can improve performance for the rest of the day by restoring wakefulness, U.S. doctors found. The key is to nap for 30 minutes maximum.
3pm
A SPOT OF PAMPERING
Now is a great time for a manicure or a blow-dry.
4pm
WORK ON WILLPOWER
By this time of day, we’ve lost our will-power- try to resist snacks and other temptations
5pm
WORK OUT YOUR MUSCLES
Running in the morning is best and working out muscles in the afternoon
6pm
DINNER AND A DRINK
just one?
7pm
GO SHOPPING
8pm
LEARN SOMETHING NEW
9pm
SNACK AND QUIET TIME
10.10pm
GO TO BED
It takes most of us 20 minutes to drift off, so retiring at 10.10pm allows us to drop off by 10.30pm and get 90 minutes of non-rapid eye movement sleep — the most restorative — before midnight.