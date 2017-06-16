Expired Marine Flare Drop off This Weekend
Only opportunity to get rid of them safely this summer
There’s an expired marine flare drop off happening on Saturday. Reg Shortt with Barrie Power and Sail Squadron says while the expired flares may still work, once their four-year shelf-life is up, you don’t want to take any chances…
You can drop off of expired flares – any dated 2013 or earlier – at Lefroy Harbour Resort between 9 and 4 on Saturday.
Listen below for more with Reg Shortt on this program…